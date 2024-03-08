Gauahar Khan Schools Paparazzi At Shaitaan Screening: 'You Should Learn How To Talk'

Gauahar Khan at the screening

Gauahar Khan, one of the guests at Ajay Devgn and Madhavan's new film Shaitaan screening, got angry with the paparazzi and schooled them. Gauahar chose a red flowy gown for the occasion. She completed her look with ruby lips. A video went viral from the party in which Gauhar can be seen yelling at the paparazzi stationed over there. Gauahar Khan can be heard saying in the video, "You should learn how to talk." Clearly showing her disagreement with the paparazzi, Gauhar can be heard saying, "Kaisi baatein karte ho (How rudely you people talk)!" Later, she can be seen hurriedly exiting the venue in the video. However, it's not clear in the video what exact words infuriated Gauahar. The video was shared on Instagram and the caption read, "Gauhar Khan got angry with the way paparazzi talked." Take a look:

The makers of Shaitaan, which releases in theatres today, hosted a special screening for the film on Thursday night in Mumbai. Black seemed to be the dress code of the party as Shaitaan stars Ajay Devgn, Madhavan, Jyothika attended the screening in black. Ajay was accompanied by son Yug while Jyothika and husband Suriya arrived together at the screening. Karan Johar, Kartik Aaryan, Anand L Rai also attended the screening of the film. Directed by Vikas Bahl, Shaitaan is a supernatural thriller loaded with mythological references.

Gauahar Khan is a popular face on television. She hosted Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11, which went off air recently. She acted in films like Ishaqzaade, Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year, Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai, Badrinath Ki Dulhania, to name a few. She participated in shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi 5, Bigg Boss 7, I Can Do That.