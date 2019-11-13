Gauahar Khan Shares Pics From Sister Nigaar's Wedding: 'If Looks Could Kill', We'd Be Dead By Now

Gauahar Khan from Nigaar Khan's wedding (courtesy gauaharkhan)

TV star Gauahar Khan, best known for featuring in TV shows such as Naagin and Shakti, shared a few throwback photos from her sister Nigaar Khan's wedding album. Gauahar Khan's Instagram posts come with interesting and ROFL captions, in which she trolls her own self for her expressions. For one of the photos, which appears to be from Nigaar Khan's wedding reception, Gauahar Khan can be seen fixing someone on the other side of the camera with a stern stare. In the captions, she explained her look like this: "...the monitor in me, showing my eyes to anyone who prompts or tries to cheat in a game!" In the hashtags, she added: "If looks could kill" and described herself as "Geek Khan."

Gauahar Khan's sister Nigaar, who is also an actress, married businessman Khayyam Sheikh in Dubai in 2015. The newly-weds also feature in the throwback photo but it's Gauahar Khan's expression that takes the cake. Take a look at Gauahar Khan's post here.

Here's how Gauahar Khan captioned an emotional moment from Nigaar Khan's vidaai ceremony: "I laugh about this now, but I was crying so much for Nigaar's vidaai! So was she! Na judaa honge hum, kabhi khushi kabhi gham!"

On her first wedding anniversary in 2016, Nigaar Khan had shared these photos from her wedding:

Apart from her TV shows, Gauahar Khan has featured in films such as Rocket Singh, Game and Ishaqzaade. She has participated in reality TV shows such as Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 3, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 5 and was the host for India's Raw Star. Gauahar and Nigaar also famously featured on the show The Khan Sisters, which focussed on the lives of the Khan sisters.

