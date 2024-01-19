Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande And Vicky Jain Continue To Fight On The Show

Ankita Lokhande in a still from Bigg Boss 17. (courtesy: colorstv)

Troubles between real-life couple Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain seem to be far from ending inside the Bigg Boss 17 house. During the course of the show, the ups and downs of their relationship have always remained in the limelight. The recent episode of Bigg Boss 17 was no different to this. The couple get into an ugly spat, but this time not over duties or Vicky's friendship with Mannara Chopra. Instead, Ankita broke down during a conversation after Vicky mocked her. A video, shared by an Instagram fan page, shows Ankita trying to communicate with Vicky and Isha Malviya in the garden area. When Ankita asks her husband if he wants to listen to what she is trying to say, this is when Vicky passes a comment saying, “Avoid kaise kar sakta hoon main. [How can I avoid you]?” This is when Ankita turns towards Isha, urging, “Isha, tu please mujhse baat kar. [Isha, you please talk to me].” Witnessing this Vicky started laughing. And that laugh triggered Ankita to such an extent that she walked out of the conversation crying. A teary-eyed Ankita can be heard saying, “Mujhko ghar jana hai. [I want to go home]”.

Later, when Isha Malviya and Vicky Jain go to the Dimag room to console her, Ankita Lokhande bursts into tears saying, “Main apna point rakhne ki koshish karrhi hu, [I am trying to put across my point], then you behave as if I can't even speak. Main itni low on confidence chali gayi hoon na. Hasta hai tu mere upar. [My confidence level has gone down. You laugh at me]. I am the wrong person, you have got married to. Mujhko sach mein itna insulting lagraha hai, sirf apne pati ke wajah se. Ek cheez bolungi ki chhod dete hain. [I feel so insulting only because of my husband. I will only say that let's leave everything].” Listening to this Vicky Jain walks out of the room.

Of course, this isn't the first time that Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain got into a war of words. A few days back, the couple indulged in an argument over house duties. It all began with Ankita, who was the captain last week, asking her husband to wash the leftover dishes. This doesn't go down well with Vicky and he responds, “Aap mujhe bol kyu rahi ho? Ab aap captain nahi ho ghar ki. [Why are you telling me this? Now you are not a captain of this house].” To this Ankita says, “Yeh konsa tameez hota hai baat karne ka? [Is the way to talk to people?]” Read all about it here.

Meanwhile, Vicky Jain, Ankita Lokhande, Isha Malviya and Ayesha Khan have been nominated this week, after their team was disqualified in the nomination task. Know more about it here.

Bigg Boss Season 17 streams 24*7 on Jio Cinema.