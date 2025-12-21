'No More <i>Jago Maa</i>, Sing Secular Song': Bengal Singer Harassed, Man Arrested

A man has been arrested for allegedly harassing West Bengal singer Lagnajita Chakraborty for not singing a 'secular' song at her concert on Saturday.

Chakraborty alleged that the accused, Mehboob Mallik, abused her and attempted to assault her during her live show at a private school in East Midnapore's Bhagwanpur.

Mallik was the main organiser of the event and the owner of the school, senior police officer Mitun Dey said.

Chakraborty, who shot to fame with a Bengali track, 'Basanto Eshe Geche', said that she was singing a Bengali religious song, 'Jago Maa', when Mallik "came on the stage and tried to physically assault" her.

"He wanted to beat me up," she said in a complaint to the police.

She said he was shouting at her and said, "Onek Jago Maa hoyeche, ebar kichu secular gaa (enough of Jago Maa, now sing some secular song)."

The singer also alleged that the officer in charge of the Bhagwanpur police station refused to file a case.

A case was filed later, and Mallik was arrested.

"A departmental inquiry has been initiated against Bhagawanpur police station's officer-in-charge and another officer. We will take action against them for their negligence," Mitun Dey said.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alleged that Mallik is a member of the ruling Trinamool Congress.

"West Bengal is in the hand of Jihadis. They are directing the singer as to which song she should sing. It was an anti-Hindu approach," BJP's Shankudeb Panda said.

"When she (Lagnajita Chakraborty) had gone to the police station, (Chief Minister) Mamata Banerjee's police refused to lodge a police complaint," he alleged.

There was no immediate reaction from Trinamool Congress.