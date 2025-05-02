Now, Fawad Khan, Atif Aslam's Instagram Accounts Blocked In India

Mr Aslam is known for delivering popular Bollywood tracks like Tu Jaane Na, Tera Hone Laga Hoon (both Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani) and Pehli Nazar Mein (Race). He has won several awards and was also nominated for Filmfare Awards.

Several Pakistani artistes like Mahira Khan, Hania Amir and Ali Zafar also found their Instagram accounts blocked in India in recent days.

The development came as tensions between India and Pakistan over the Pahalgam terror attack escalated.

Twenty-five tourists - 24 Indians and one Nepali citizen - and a local man were killed in the terror attack at Baisaran - dubbed 'mini Switzerland' for its meadow - in Pahalgam on April 22. An officer of the Indian Navy and an Intelligence Bureau personnel were also among those killed.

It was the deadliest strike in the Valley since the 2019 Pulwama strike. The Resistance Front, a shadow group of the banned Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terror group, claimed responsibility.

Following the attack, India downgraded diplomatic ties with Pakistan and announced a raft of measures, including the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty of 1960 and revocation of visa services for Pakistani nationals.

In retaliation, Pakistan also announced a series of measures. Islamabad also said that any move to divert water meant for it under the pact will be considered an "Act of War".

Both countries have shut their airspaces for one another.