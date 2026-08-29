28-Year-Old Man Electrocuted After Falling Into Collapsed Delhi Road

A 28-year-old pedestrian was electrocuted in Surajmal Vihar after a small section of the road near an electricity pole reportedly caved in, trapping him up to his waist and bringing him into contact with a live wire, police said on Friday.

The incident took place on Thursday morning when Sandeep, a caregiver, was returning home after attending to an older person, they said. According to the preliminary enquiry, Sandeep was crossing road number 58 when the unpaved road near an electricity pole on the divider reportedly caved in.

He fell into a nearly three-foot-deep pit and was trapped up to his waist.

Police said an electric current was allegedly passing through the lower portion of the pole, causing Sandeep to suffer an electric shock and die at the spot.

Police received a PCR call regarding the incident around 7:30 am. Following the call, police personnel reached the spot and took Sandeep to a hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

Officials said the body has been sent to GTB Hospital mortuary for a postmortem, and police are awaiting the report.

The investigation points to alleged negligence by civic agencies, and police are also examining CCTV footage from cameras installed around the spot.

Police said Sandeep lived with his aunt in Bihari Colony and worked as a caregiver at a house in Surajmal Vihar. He travelled on foot every day to look after an older adult, they said.

According to local information, workers filled the caved-in section of the road with stones, debris and cement by evening after the incident.

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