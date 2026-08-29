As Onion Prices Rise To Rs 62/Kg, Centre Launches Subsidised Sale At Rs 35

Rising onion prices are adding to pressure on household budgets ahead of the festive season, with the price of the vegetable touching Rs 62 per kg in Delhi. The Centre has blamed black marketing, hoarding and profiteering for the rise in onion prices.

It has also announced that onions will be sold at a subsidised price of Rs 35 per kg through designated government outlets and mobile vans, as per the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution.

Centre Blames Middlemen For Price Rise

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said middlemen were responsible for the increase in onion prices. He said that farmers should receive a fair return, while consumers should also be able to buy onions at reasonable prices.

Union Consumer Affairs Secretary Nidhi Khare also attributed the price rise to black marketing, hoarding and profiteering. She said there was enough onion supply to meet demand during the festive season and that the government was not considering an export ban.

Government To Sell Onions At Rs 35/Kg

The Consumer Affairs Ministry said NAFED and NCCF would sell onions through their retail outlets, Kendriya Bhandars and designated mobile vans in cities including Delhi. NCCF has nine outlets and 40 mobile vans, NAFED has 13 outlets and 50 mobile vans, while Kendriya Bhandar has about 100 outlets.

The move comes as the government begins releasing onions from its buffer stock to improve availability and contain seasonal price pressures. The Centre said the stock would be transported using both railway rakes and road transport, with supplies directed towards major consumption centres depending on market conditions, according to the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution.

Farmers Say They Were Getting Just Rs 1/Kg

The sharp difference between farm-gate and retail prices has also drawn criticism from farmers' groups. Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Agriculture Minister Chouhan, claiming that onion farmers were receiving prices as low as Rs 1 per kg and seeking immediate government intervention.

“This was the same case with potatoes too. The government should have asked Nafed and NCCF to procure onions from farmers at a rate of at least Rs 10 per kg. Had they done this, such a situation would not have arisen,” he told The Hindu.

Chouhan Says Government Had Already Intervened

Chouhan said the government had previously stepped in when onion prices collapsed and had purchased onions from farmers in Maharashtra. He said farmers had now largely sold their stocks while retail prices had climbed to around Rs 60 per kg, questioning whether farmers were receiving a fair share of the final price.

Onion And Sugar Prices Add To Festive Pressure

The onion price surge comes alongside a rise in sugar prices, putting additional pressure on household food budgets ahead of the festive season. Retail onion prices have risen from around Rs 35 to Rs 60-65 per kg in several markets, while sugar prices have reportedly climbed from around Rs 48 to nearly Rs 65 per kg within a month.

The government has also launched ‘Kanda Express', with around 800 tonnes of onions being moved to major consuming centres for sale at Rs 35 per kg through government outlets.