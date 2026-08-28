Delhi Couple Arrested Over ISI Links. They Sent SIM Cards To Pakistan Via Dubai

A young couple from Delhi was arrested for being part of an alleged espionage network linked to Pakistan's intelligence agency, the ISI. According to the Delhi Special Cell's Northern Range, both accused had been in contact with and working for Pakistani Intelligence Operatives (PIOs) via social media since 2024.

The accused have been identified as Mohammad Sahil and his wife, Samira. Police said that apart from providing logistical support to their handlers in Pakistan, the couple purchased Indian SIM cards and sent them to Pakistan via Dubai, which were then used by Pakistani operatives to gather sensitive information within India.

Contact With Pakistani Agent Via Instagram

According to the Special Cell, Sahil came into contact with a Pakistani agent on Instagram in 2024 through a friend. During this time, he also met Samira, whom he later married. Police said that this Pakistani agent introduced the couple to a Pakistani intelligence operative.

The Pakistani handler gradually won their trust and persuaded them to work for an espionage network against India. Police say they were lured with the promise of money in exchange for these activities.

According to the investigation, Sahil and Samira sent eight Indian SIM cards to Pakistan between 2024 and 2025. In exchange, Pakistani handlers paid them Rs 30,000.

Police said WhatsApp accounts were activated on these numbers after reaching Pakistan. Pakistani operatives used these numbers to infiltrate Indian WhatsApp groups and gather information. Attempts were also made to contact Indians through these numbers to extract sensitive information.

Interrogation revealed that Sahil had been tasked with recruiting individuals to conduct reconnaissance of cantonment areas across various parts of India. He was also assigned the task of gathering information on Army personnel and officers whose court-martial cases were pending before the tribunal.

Apart from gathering information, Sahil was also responsible for recruiting more people into the network and preparing them for field operations.

Arrest, Wife's Role

Sahil was arrested in Delhi's Sarai Kale Khan area. Samira was arrested after her involvement was revealed following Sahil's interrogation. Police said Samira played a crucial part in procuring the Indian SIM cards.

Police said that forensic analysis of both their mobile phones revealed WhatsApp chats and other communications involving Sahil, Samira, and the Pakistani handlers.

Intelligence operatives based in Pakistan were running the network through their contacts and local individuals in India. Social media and encrypted communication platforms were used to maintain contact and issue instructions.

The Special Cell said that this operation has revealed crucial information regarding the communication and operational methods shared between Pakistan-based handlers and their 'overground workers' or sleeper cells in India.

According to the Special Cell, timely intervention has halted the network's activities. Investigative agencies are now working to determine how many other individuals are linked to this module, identify the Pakistani handlers, and ascertain the roles played by other associates in India.

The Couple

Born in 2001, Sahil pursued a BA degree through IGNOU and worked with a lawyer while preparing for an LLB course. He resigned from his job in June 2025 and remained unemployed until his arrest. He met Samira in 2022, and they later married.

Samira, born in 2005, completed her schooling in Delhi and pursued a BA degree via correspondence. Before her arrest, she was employed at a call centre in Noida.