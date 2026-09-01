Delhi University Academic Forum Urges DUTA To Take Up Campus Safety, Staffing Reforms

Delhi University: The Delhi University Academic Forum (DUAF) has written to the Delhi University Teachers' Association (DUTA), asking the teachers' union to place a set of urgent institutional concerns on the agenda of DUTA's General Body meeting.

In a letter signed by DUAF chairperson Dr Surendra Kumar and vice-chairperson Dr Lata, the collective said a number of "pressing matters" require "substantive deliberation" and administrative accountability from the university and DUTA. The letter asked DUTA to prepare white papers, pass resolutions, and press the administration on issues ranging from campus safety to faculty recruitment rules.

Speaking with NDTV, Dr Surendra Kumar explained that DUTA is a collective body of teachers and its office bearers are elected after every two years.

Upon being asked what exactly is academic forum and how it is different from DUTA, Kumar highlighted that teachers are organised through organisations of two types. The first type contests elections for DUTA, and the second type may not contest election but it raises its voice to ensure and make campus a better place.

"DUAF does not participate in elections , but we raise our voice in the larger interest of higher education and also organise dharna or protest as and when required," Kumar noted.

Key Demands And Concerns

Campus safety, zero tolerance for violence

Roll back privatisation and 40% online education

DUTA White Paper on NFS in DU

Reform faculty recruitment rule

Upgrade basic infrastructure across academic spaces

The letter noted: "Recent incidents, along with continuous acts of violence committed previously, of harassment and violence directed at faculty members, Karamcharis and students have severely compromised the environment of the campus."

"DUTA should prepare a White Paper against this continuous violence on teachers, students and karamcharis in Campus," the forum demanded.

The forum also urged the elected association to safeguard "the classroom teaching environment from being systematically dismantled in favour of corporate-driven online modalities."

The academic forum has also urged that the guest faculty appointment should be replaced by ad hoc appointments till permanent appointments.