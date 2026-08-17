Delhi Government Achieves Target Of 100 Atal Canteens, One In Delhi University

Atal Canteen: The Delhi government on Sunday inaugurated 25 Atal canteens across the capital, on the eighth death anniversary of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, resulting in 100 operating 'Atal Canteens' across the national capital, providing subsidised meals to the public. Under the scheme, one of the canteens has been opened in the Delhi University campus area.

Former Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu inaugurated the new canteens on Sunday from the Vishwavidyalaya Metro Station in the presence of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Manoj Tiwari, Delhi Minister Ashish Sood, and others, an official statement said.

In a post on X, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), Delhi, stated:

"From JJ clusters and labour colonies to hospitals and university areas, affordable and hygienic meals are reaching those who need them most."

"The Delhi Government has made 100 Atal Canteens operational across the capital, serving nutritious meals to nearly 1 lakh people daily for just Rs 5," it added

The scheme was launched on December 25, 2025, on the occasion of Vajpayee's 100th birth anniversary.

Speaking on the occasion, Naidu said that launching 100 Atal canteens in Delhi is a highly commendable initiative. He emphasised that this is no ordinary scheme, but a true example of sensitivity and service toward the most vulnerable sections of society.

"Its goal is to provide affordable and nutritious food to the poor, slum dwellers, labourers, and people arriving in Delhi from various parts of the country in search of employment," Naidu noted.

Rekha Gupta took to social media, stating:

"A promise to Delhi, delivered."

"A humble tribute to Atal Ji and a promise to Delhi that no one should sleep hungry and every meal should come with dignity," the post read.

The chief minister highlighted that a canteen has also been opened near the Delhi University metro station. "In this university area, students live away from their families in hostels and PG accommodations; now students can access nutritious and affordable food at this canteen," she said.

All guests dined at the Atal canteen and personally inspected the quality of food and operational arrangements provided under the scheme.