Indian Woman In Canada Says Life Abroad Comes With Sacrifices Nobody Sees

Moving abroad can bring better salaries and new opportunities, but it can also mean staying away from family during important moments. An Indian woman living in Canada has shared the sacrifices that she says often remain unseen behind life abroad. In a video shared on Instagram, Kanupria spoke about missing family milestones, festivals and the comfort of having someone around when she falls sick.

She said people often notice the money earned abroad but may not notice what comes with living away from home.

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Kanupria said people living abroad may earn heaps of money, but they also make several sacrifices. She said that when they return home after two or three years, they realise that their parents have grown older.

She added that they attend family functions through video calls and have to manage everything themselves when they are sick. This includes taking medicines, cooking food and sometimes even going to work.

Kanupria also said that when others are enjoying festivals, people living abroad may be at work. She asked people to count these sacrifices along with the dollars they see.

Social Media Reaction

The post drew several reactions online.

One user commented, "So true."

Another user noted, "Only people living abroad can understand.

"I can relate to it," added a third user.