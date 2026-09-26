Monkey Enters Ranchi Liquor Shop, Downs Half A Bottle, Passes Out On Cartons

An intruder broke into a liquor store in Jharkhand's Ranchi, casually gulped down half a bottle of alcohol, and passed out right on the spot. Normally, a thief like this would face a thrashing, a call to the police, or a kick out the door. Instead, onlookers simply pulled out their phones to film the drunk intruder sleeping off the hangover, because the culprit was actually a monkey.

The incident happened in Ranchi's Ormanjhi Chowk. A monkey suddenly barged into a liquor shop while the workers were present inside. Initially, the staff tried to shoo it away and even offered biscuits to distract it, but the monkey picked up a bottle of vodka, broke it open, and consumed the alcohol.

Shortly after drinking, it lay down on a carton of liquor inside the shop in a drowsy state and fell asleep. Bystanders were left astonished by the monkey's antics. It remained unconscious inside the shop for quite some time after consuming the alcohol. People present at the scene captured the entire incident on their mobile phones.

Videos of the incident show customers coming to buy alcohol at the store and the staff functioning normally while the monkey slept behind.

According to shopkeepers and locals, the monkey had been spotted over the past few days licking leftover alcohol from discarded bottles.

