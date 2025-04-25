Heartwarming Video Of Woman Offering Water To Thirsty Monkey Viral

Ask anyone about their experience with monkeys, and most would say it wasn't pleasant. But a heartwarming video of a woman offering water to a thirsty monkey has gone viral on social media. The short clip, posted to Instagram, starts with a monkey loitering around a schoolboy.

The boy with a schoolbag on his back is seen standing on a railway platform. The monkey, in search of water, lunges onto his bag, which had a bottle tucked into the side pocket.

The boy, a bit taken aback, steps away from the monkey.

A woman standing behind him observes the scene and takes out the water bottle from her schoolbag. The monkey is seen following her. She goes near a pole, cups her left palm and pours water into it. The animal, holding the bottle like a baby, drinks while others observe the scene.

The video quickly went viral, with many users appreciating the woman's kindness.

One user commented, "I wish every other woman was like this."

Another wrote, "Only mothers have such kinda heart."

"Best reel on Instagram," said another.

A fourth user wrote, "After all, a mother is always a mother."

Earlier, a video of a monkey consoling a man went viral on social media. The video opens with a man sitting adjacent to a monkey wearing shorts and a shirt. The man makes a number of movements indicating he is under stress. The monkey recognises that the person is struggling and offers support.

The monkey places his head in its lap, pats it on the back, and encourages it to lie down. After the man agreed, the monkey is seen patting his shoulder in an attempt to comfort and calm him.