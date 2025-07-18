"Coolest Professor" From IIT Ropar Goes Viral For His Chill Vibe At Convocation

IIT Ropar Viral Professor 2025: A heartwarming video from IIT Ropar's convocation ceremony is melting hearts across the internet. The clip, which has amassed over 27 million views, captures a wholesome and light-hearted moment between a student and his professor.

In the video, a student named Kartik walks up on the stage to receive his degree and while doing so, he asks his professor if he can wear sunglasses for the picture. The professor smilingly nods and gives him the approval.

Kartik continues and asks his professor to also wear one. Without hesitation, the professor gestures with a playful "Laao" (Give me), takes off his regular glasses, and puts on the sunglasses offered - instantly winning the crowd with his cool and composed demeanor.

Internet Reacts To The "Pookie Professor"

The internet is loving the professor's vibe, with users calling him the "coolest" and dubbing him the "pookie professor." One viral comment reads, "Coolest professor, for real pookie professor." Another wrote, "Aisa professor sabko mile (Everyone should get a professor like this)".

Many praised Kartik on how he first asked the professor for his approval. One of the comment read, "I actually liked that he asked his professor before doing something he wanted to instead of making it a scene !".

"The combination of coolest professor and student everrrrr", a comment with over 60 thousand likes showed how much people liked both, the student's respect for his professor and the professor's cool nature.

Another comment with over 11 thousand likes read, "Rajeev Ahuja sir is a gem ".

This video is a reminder that professors who connect with their students in a relaxed and respectful way often become the most cherished ones - the kind students remember long after graduation.