Viral Video Shows Monkey Consoling Man, Internet Says 'Need This'

The monkey offered to help a man who appeared stressed.

The video of a monkey giving emotional support to a man has gone viral on social media. The clip shows that humans and animals have almost similar traits when it comes to emotions. They too can't see humans sad and will do everything in their power to cheer them up. The monkey also did the same thing, comforting the man of was on the verge of breaking down. The video appeared on social media more than a week ago and took it by storm.

As the video begins, a man comes and sits next to a monkey dressed in a shirt and shorts. The man appears to be under stress and makes several gestures depicting the same.

452- Ağlayan arkadaşını dizine yatırıp teselli eden maymun pic.twitter.com/gezl0NKX8g — 59.748 farklı hayvan (@59748hayvan) July 30, 2022

The monkey soon realises that the human is having a tough time and offers to help. The ape pats him on the back and urges him to lie down by putting his head on its lap. The man obliged and the monkey is then seen consoling him and trying to calm him by patting his shoulder.

The heartwarming video has amassed more than 3.4 million views on Twitter and over 44,000 likes. Twitter users fell in love with the monkey.

"In my current state of mind, I need this intelligent monkey," tweeted a user. "Best friend!" said another.

Last month, a video of monkeys using a mobile phone like it is an everyday activity for them left social media users in splits.

Shared on Twitter, the video showed the monkeys looking at a smartphone screen and also scrolling through what appeared to be a social media account.

The video was aptly captioned: "Craze of social media". While some users called the video "cute," others simply said that the monkeys too are addicted to smartphones.