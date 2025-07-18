Video Of Delhi Minister's 'Special Guest' Goes Viral, Internet Reacts

A video of a monkey roaming around and being fed by Delhi PWD Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma at his office has drawn attention online. The clip, posted to Verma's official handle on X (formerly Twitter), has gone viral, triggering response from users on the platform.



In the video, the unexpected visitor is seen wandering into the minister's office. Upon spotting the animal, Verma offers it a banana, which it accepts before following him inside. The minister is seen filming the moment himself.



Verma captioned the video, “Victory to Bajrang Bali. Today, the Lord Himself arrived in my ministry in the form of a monkey. This filled the entire office with energy and positivity.”

In Hindu belief, monkeys are also associated with Lord Hanuman, a deity known for his strength and devotion. A few users viewed the monkey's presence through this religious lens.



One user shared a verse from the Hanuman Chalisa.

जय हनुमान ज्ञान गुण सागर, जय कपीस तिहुं लोक उजागर, राम दूत अतुलित बल धामा, अंजनी पुत्र पवनसुत नामा.



Another wrote, “Hail Bajrang Bali. When the Lord Himself appears in the form of a monkey at the workplace, that place ceases to be just an office and becomes a sacred ground. Such rare moments infuse devotion into work and fill the environment with divinity.”

जय बजरंग बली. जब कार्यस्थल पर प्रभु स्वयं वानर रूप में दर्शन दें, तो वह स्थान सिर्फ दफ्तर नहीं रहता, बल्कि तपोभूमि बन जाता है. ऐसे दुर्लभ क्षण कर्म में भक्ति और वातावरण में दिव्यता का संचार कर देते हैं.



Parvesh Varma, a two-time MP, defeated sitting former Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener Arvind Kejriwal from the New Delhi seat earlier this year.