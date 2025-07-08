To Tackle Delhi's Monsoon Problem, Minister, Lt Governor Inspect Key Projects

In a bid to tackle Delhi's recurring monsoon problems and water resource concerns, Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena and Public Works and Water Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma today jointly inspected two key infrastructure initiatives - the revamped ITO junction and the upgraded Sadbhawana Park.

ITO: Long-Term Fix for Monsoon Flooding

Known for turning into a waterlogged bottleneck during even light showers, the ITO crossing has long symbolized Delhi's struggle with inadequate urban drainage. This year, however, it may see a different monsoon story. The Public Works Department (PWD) has implemented a significant overhaul of the drainage system, including redesigned drain layouts, newly laid underground lines, high-capacity water pumps and automated sensor-based operation systems for real-time response.

Mr Verma said the new system aims to end the recurring flooding that has plagued commuters and disrupted traffic for years. "ITO was among the worst-affected points during the rains. This upgrade is part of a larger push to permanently resolve waterlogging in key areas of the city," he said.

Sadbhawana Park: Reusing Water, Reviving Green Spaces

In nearby East Delhi, the officials also visited Sadbhawana Park, where a new underground Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) has been commissioned by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA). The compact plant recycles local wastewater for irrigation and park upkeep - a step that not only conserves water but also reduces the environmental footprint of urban greenery.

Lieutenant Governor Saxena called the initiative a "model for sustainable urban infrastructure."

Mr Saxena said, "By turning waste into a resource, this project shows how we can manage both water scarcity and urban livability."