"Will Finish His Unfinished Works": Parvesh Verma Pays Tribute To Father

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Parvesh Verma, after scripting history by winning the New Delhi seat in the assembly elections, on Sunday paid tributes to his father and former Delhi Chief Minister Sahib Singh Verma in his native village in Mundka.

Paying floral tributes to his father at Dr Sahib Singh Verma Samadhi Sthal, Mr Verma expressed his resolve to complete his "unfinished works".

Speaking to reporters, Mr Verma said, "My father's life is an inspiration for me. His unfinished works are resolves of mine. The way the people of Delhi have blessed us, all the MLAs of Delhi will work to beautify Delhi as per the vision of PM (Narendra) Modi."

“आपके सपने, हमारा संकल्प”



नई दिल्ली से विजय प्राप्त करने के उपरांत आज दिल्ली के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री श्रद्धेय परम पूजनीय पिताजी स्वर्गीय डॉ. साहिब सिंह जी को उनकी समाधि स्थल घेवरा जाकर पुष्पांजलि अर्पित कर नमन किया और उनके सपनों को पूरा करने के लिए मिली जीत को उनके चरणों में… pic.twitter.com/FMjMxRxokb — Parvesh Sahib Singh (@p_sahibsingh) February 9, 2025

As the BJP stormed the Delhi assembly polls, the party's winning candidate credited this as a victory of Prime Minister Modi.

He said, "The people of Delhi have shown trust in PM Modi and the credit for this victory goes to him."

Highlighting the poor infrastructure in Delhi, Mr Verma stated that the entire 'Delhi Dehaat' is in a "bad state", claiming that these parts were "ignored" by the previous governments.

The BJP which has returned to power almost after 27 years, has notably won the majority seats of the outer Delhi areas, including Narela, Bawana, Najafgarh, etc.

"The entire Delhi Dehaat is in a bad state as it was ignored by the parties that were in power, now the people here know that work will be done," he said.

Yamuna was one of the major issues of the Delhi Elections 2025. Mr Verma while speaking to reporters, pointed out that Yamuna will be the priority of the government to be formed.

He said, "Our govt made Sabarmati riverfront in Gujarat and the way PM Modi spoke yesterday, Yamuna will be our priority."

Mr Verma, after scripting history by defeating Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal from the New Delhi seat in the Delhi assembly elections, visited his native village Mundka on Sunday morning.

He received a rousing welcome as he reached his native village. He also visited the Dada Bhairav Temple in Mundka and offered prayers there.

मुंडका की पावन भूमि को नमन... 🙏🏻



नई दिल्ली विधानसभा से जीत के उपरांत आज सुबह अपने पैतृक गांव मुंडका में पहुंचने पर गांव के परिवारजनों से आत्मीय भेंट कर उनका स्वागत रूपी आशीर्वाद प्राप्त किया ।

यह वो पवित्र भूमि है जहां मेरा जन्म हुआ, जहां मेरा बचपन बीता और जहां से मुझे सेवा भाव… pic.twitter.com/JKJrF6XIvB — Parvesh Sahib Singh (@p_sahibsingh) February 9, 2025

He emerged as a giant killer in the assembly election with a decisive win of over 4,000 votes over Mr Kejriwal in the New Delhi seat. Congress' Sandeep Dikshit came third winning over 4500 votes.

The BJP stormed to power in the Delhi polls on Saturday, winning a two-thirds majority, with the ruling AAP suffering major blows and a drastic reduction in its numbers in the 70-member assembly. The Congress continued its dismal run.

The BJP won 48 seats in a historic mandate, returning to power in the national capital after 27 years. Several AAP leaders, including Mr Kejriwal, lost in their strongholds, with Chief Minister Atishi managing to retain her seat.

The verdict came months after the BJP-led coalition swept the Maharashtra polls and the party won Haryana, consolidating its domination of national politics.

The Congress, which was hoping for a revival in the national capital, again failed to win any seat. The party, which ruled Delhi for 15 years from 1998, registered a hat-trick zero tally in the assembly polls.

The counting of votes was taken up on Saturday morning, with votes having been polled on February 5.

