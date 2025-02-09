Delhi's Grand Swearing-In Likely After PM Modi Returns From US: Sources

The oath ceremony of the new Delhi Chief Minister is likely to take place after Prime Minister Narendra Modi returns from his visit to the US this week, according to sources in the BJP. The swearing-in ceremony will be a grand event that will mark the BJP's return to power in Delhi after 26 years and the Chief Ministers of all NDA-ruled states will be invited, the sources said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will likely meet BJP president JP Nadda today to discuss the government formation in the national capital. Delhi BJP chief Virendraa Sachdeva will meet the 48 newly elected MLAs this evening. According to sources, Prime Minister Modi, Mr Shah and Mr Nadda discussed the government formation and oath ceremony at the BJP headquarters last evening.

While the BJP leadership is yet to announce its choice for the Chief Minister's post, newly elected New Delhi MLA Parvesh Verma is being seen as the frontrunner after he emerged as a giant slayer by defeating Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal.

A former two-time MP from West Delhi, Mr Verma was denied a parliamentary election ticket last year. He then jumped into the Assembly poll arena, took on Mr Kejriwal in a seat he had won thrice in a row and defeated him by 4,000 votes. Mr Verma is the son of former Delhi Chief Minister, late Sahib Singh Verma.

Speaking to the media after the BJP's capital comeback, Mr Parvesh said the party leadership will decide the next chief minister of Delhi.

"This is not just my victory, this is the victory of the people of Delhi, who chose truth over lies, governance over gimmicks, and development over deception. I humbly thank every voter who placed their trust in me.

"Under the strong leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and BJP national president JP Nadda, we will work tirelessly to bring a real change in Delhi. This mandate is a clear message that people want honest, transparent, and development-driven politics. My commitment to serve with integrity and dedication remains unwavering," Mr Verma said.

Prime Minister Modi yesterday thanked Delhi's voters for trusting "Modi ki Guarantee" and assured them he would pay back by bringing the capital back to the development path. "Delhi is a gateway to the country and deserves to have the best infrastructure," he said.