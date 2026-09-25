Comedian Rajat Sood Reacts To Viral Clip Of Professor Grabbing Student's Collar: 'Why Does This Happen To Me?'

A day after a clip went viral, showing a university professor in Gujarat aggressively grabbing a student's collar on stage, stand-up comedian Rajat Sood, who was present at the venue, has shared his first reaction. Sood, who was performing at the venue, witnessed the dramatic clash firsthand during Technofora 2026, the annual fest organised by the university's Electronics and Instrumentation Engineering Department.

Sood was on stage alongside Dr Himanshu Patel, head of the Electronics and Instrumentation Engineering Department, when the professor confronted the student. Addressing the incident in an Instagram video, Sood jokingly remarked that he always seems to be present whenever unexpected drama unfolds. He also clarified that he was neither involved in the confrontation nor physically harmed by the faculty member.

“Mereko apne baare mein ek cheez samajh mein aa gayi hai ki main na, crime scene manifest kar raha hoon." (I've realised one thing about myself. I think I'm manifesting crime scenes),” he said.

Recalling his streak of being present near chaotic events, Sood highlighted that he was at The Habitat in Mumbai when it was vandalised by political workers following a controversy involving Kunal Kamra. Sood added that a faculty member had come on stage to praise him after his performance. But at the time, a student said something, and the situation spiralled from there.

"I've realised that I'm always just two steps away from a Crime Patrol episode. My entire life is being spent in emergency situations,” Sood said as he captioned the video: "Why does this happen to me?"

Check The Clip Here:

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What Happened?

While Patel was delivering his speech, a student interrupted Patel with a famous Golmaal 3 dialogue: "Jaldi bol, kal subah Panvel nikalna hai" (Speak fast, we leave for Panvel tomorrow morning).

The professor responded: "Toh nikal le bhai." (Then leave, bro)

Patel, who has been with the university for 26 years, pointed at the student and directed him to come forward. When the student approached him, Patel grabbed him in full view of the startled audience.

"What is your problem? I can go up any extent. The day you dare to insult any faculty of the Nirma University campus, you are gone forever," said Patel while holding the student's collar.

As the clip went viral, social media users were divided over Patel's disciplinary actions. While some users argued he should have addressed the issue privately, others insisted that indiscipline requires penalties.