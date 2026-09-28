Video: American Tourist's Reaction To India's Natural Drinking Water Has The Internet Talking

There are certain things in India that we may not think twice about or take for granted, simply because we have grown up here. But for someone visiting the country for the first time, the same experience can feel completely different. A video posted by a foreigner exemplifies the same. An American traveller has given us a sneak peek into his solo travel to India. The man, whose Instagram page goes by the name Earth Traveller (domtravels410), was so impressed by the natural water from a stream in Himachal Pradesh's Dharamkot that he decided to drink from it.

He is seen shouting out of happiness after he found a clean water stream here. The American traveller was spending some quality time in Himachal Pradesh's Dharamkot. While making the reel, he looked into the camera and shouted at the top of his voice, “India has cleanest drinking water on Earth. Watch this.”

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Right after that, we saw him moving towards the stream, lying down on the shore and simply taking a sip directly from it, putting his mouth into the stream to drink the water. He later joined other Indians, presumably people he had made friends with, and the group could be seen cheering and celebrating the moment together.

The caption read, “Americans can love INDIA too.”

The video has crossed 2 million views so far. Many users have commented on the reel.

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A user wrote, “This is my home place”

Someone said, “Damn got any news of this person, I would like to know if he's fine?”

“It's Dharamshala Himachal Pradesh,” a comment read

A user stated, “They have their feet dipped in water brah !! Cmon !!”

A comment read, “Best water in the world”

Someone mentioned, “SOMEONE MIGHT BE DOING SOMETHING UP THE WATER FALL WHO'S GONNA TELL HIM,” with laughing emojis.

“90% of Indians only get to see these natural wonders in videos and wonder. “Do these places really exist in India?” a comment read.

Someone said, “Don't drink, bro. There are a lot of people taking a bath upstairs.”

A user expressed, “I have taken a dip twice in this waterfall and it has always been amazing. My favourite place in Himachal”

Sometimes, it's the little joys and simple experiences like this that make the most memorable moments in life.