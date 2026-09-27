Philippine Airlines To Launch Direct Flights From Manila To Delhi, Mumbai In December

Philippine Airlines (PAL) is set to expand its travel options from India with new direct flights connecting Manila with Delhi and Mumbai from December 2026, subject to approval from the Indian Government. The airline will operate three weekly flights between Manila and Delhi and four weekly services between Manila and Mumbai.

The new routes will give travellers direct access between India and the Philippines while also offering onward connections through PAL's Manila hub to destinations across Southeast Asia, North Asia, North America and Australia.

“Opening services to Delhi and Mumbai strengthens PAL's network in one of Asia's most dynamic economies,” PAL President Richard Nuttall said. “These routes will create new opportunities for Filipinos to explore India while supporting the growing movement of travellers, businesses and goods between our two countries.”

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Philippine Airlines Delhi-Manila Flight Schedule

The Manila-Delhi service will operate as PR642 every Monday, Wednesday and Friday. The flight will depart Manila at 10:40 PM and arrive in Delhi at 3:00 AM the following day.

The return Delhi-Manila flight, PR643, will operate every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. It will depart Delhi at 8:15 AM and arrive in Manila at 5:00 PM.

Philippine Airlines Mumbai-Manila Flight Schedule

The Manila-Mumbai service, which will operate as PR646, will run every Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday. Flights will depart Manila at 10:40 PM and arrive in Mumbai at 3:05 AM the following day.

The Mumbai-Manila return service, PR647, will operate every Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday. It will depart Mumbai at 7:15 AM and arrive in Manila at 5:00 PM.

All timings are local.

Aircraft And Inflight Services

PAL will operate both routes using its 168-seat Airbus A321neo aircraft. The aircraft features 12 lie-flat Business Class seats and 156 Economy Class seats.

Passengers will have access to in-flight meals, entertainment and PAL's full-service offering.

The new services will also increase cargo capacity between India and the Philippines, allowing shipments to connect with PAL's broader international cargo network.

Connecting Flights From Manila

Through Manila, passengers travelling from Delhi and Mumbai will be able to connect to destinations in the Philippines, including Cebu, Bacolod, Cagayan de Oro, Iloilo and Davao.

The routes will also provide onward connections to international destinations such as Los Angeles, Vancouver, Honolulu, Sydney, Brisbane, Perth, Melbourne, Tokyo Haneda and Hong Kong.

Indian nationals travelling to the Philippines for tourism or business may enter the country visa-free for up to 14 days, subject to applicable entry requirements.

The new Delhi and Mumbai services reinforce PAL's role as the Philippine flag carrier—strengthening ties between India and the Philippines while connecting both countries to more destinations across the globe.

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How To Book Philippine Airlines Flights

Travellers will be able to book the new flights through the official Philippine Airlines website, www.philippineairlines.com, the PAL mobile app, PAL ticket offices and hotline, as well as through accredited travel agents.