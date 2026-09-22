This 1,000-Year-Old Village In America Has No Running Water, Electricity Inside Homes

A Native American community living in Taos Pueblo, New Mexico, remains rooted in its culture and nearly a century-old lifestyle, with many still residing in traditional mud homes.

Travel content creator Sarika Yadav paid a visit to the historic village and shared all she stumbled upon during her trip. She said the village initially felt like a movie set or an old museum, but it is actually a living community. The homes do not have electricity or running water inside, but locals use traditional methods. The people of Taos Pueblo are also known as the Red Willow people or Pueblo people.

On Instagram, Yadav said, “Some of them are multi-story, but they are all made of mud, which is why they are called adobe homes. Even today, wooden ladders are used to get from the lower floors to the upper floors. There are shops inside the village, along with many cafés and other facilities.”

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“Despite having several modern amenities, there is still no running water here. That's not because the facilities are lacking. It's a conscious decision because they want to preserve the lifestyle and architecture created by their ancestors.”

Sarika Yadav said Taos Pueblo looks very different from the America people are familiar with. The village's cultural value has helped it earn recognition as a UNESCO World Heritage Site, she said.

According to the official Taos Pueblo website, the community has lived and farmed in the Taos Valley since around 900 AD. The famous adobe homes in the village were built approximately between 1000 and 1450 AD.

Around 75 people still live in these traditional homes, while many other families live on land around the main pueblo area.

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The area is spread across 99,000 acres, while the village is located around 7200 feet above sea level.

The site is usually open to visitors from 9 am to 4 pm, but it can close during important community ceremonies.