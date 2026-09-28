Gujarat Professor, Who Grabbed Student's Collar, Goes Viral Again

Days after his controversial video misbehaving with a student swept the internet, another clip of a Gujarat professor has gone viral on social media, with accusations of him making arrogant statements.

Ahmedabad's Nirma University has come under fire after a video of Professor HK Patel went viral on the internet, where he was seen grabbing the collar of a student's t-shirt on stage during a college fest. The video has triggered a protest by student unions ABVP and NSUI, who have asked for an immediate apology from the professor and his resignation.

Amid the protests, another video of the same professor has gone viral, where he is seen addressing students from a stage. In this video, Patel is seen wearing and flaunting a t-shirt, in which it is written, "HK The Brand". Students are seen cheering, as the professor proudly repeats, "HK is a brand".

He is then heard saying, "Baap hai baap hee rahenge, jisko jo ukhadna hai ukhad le (The father will always remain the father, let people do whatever they can)."

Earlier last week, the viral video sparked widespread controversy at Nirma University after Dr. Himanshu K. Patel, identified as head of the Electronics and Instrumentation Engineering department, misbehaved with the student.

The incident was triggered when the student heckled the professor from the audience by shouting the famous dialogue from the Bollywood movie Golmaal 3, "Jaldi bol, Panvel nikalna hai" ("Speak quickly, I have to leave for Panvel").

At that time, the professor was reading something from his phone.

Enraged by the interruption, Professor Patel snapped back with "Toh nikal le bhai" ("Then leave, brother"). Patel, who has been with the university for 26 years, then called the student on stage, grabbed his collar, and warned him, "I can go to any extent".

The incident, which happened during 'Technofora 2026' organised by students of the university's Institute of Technology from September 18 to 20, triggered sharp reactions from student unions.

On September 25, Nirma University Director General RN Patel on Friday said that a three-member probe committee has been formed to look into the incident.

However, protests continued on September 28 with NSUI workers staging a stir on the university grounds. A large number of police personnel were deployed at the site, while the university gates were closed amid the protest, as per news agency ANI.