'Prepared To Respond Quickly, Decisively': Defence Chief On Pakistan Threat

General NS Raja Subramani, the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), said India's armed forces remain prepared to "respond quickly, decisively, and ensure that when we act, we act in a manner that the appropriate lessons are conveyed", when asked about the threat from Pakistan at the NDTV Defence Summit on Sunday.

"As far as Pakistan is concerned, what I would like to focus on is, we are not letting our guard down," Subramani said. "And the best way of deterring any threats or any misadventure by our adversaries is to ensure that we are fully prepared," he added, in a session moderated by NDTV Editor-in-Chief Rahul Kanwal, along with Shiv Aroor and Aditya Raj Kaul.

Subramani was asked about Pakistan's Field Marshal Asim Munir having consolidated military power under his command, and about the threat India faces from Pakistan. He did not comment on Munir or on Pakistan's internal situation, but focused on India's preparedness after last year's Operation Sindoor that destroyed terror bases inside the neighbouring country.

The CDS was speaking a day after India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar termed Pakistan a "serial practitioner of terrorism" at the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly.

On Operation Sindoor, the CDS said, "We are all aware that it was an operation which was executed very precisely [with] very clear political directions to the military. We achieved our objectives and ensured that we exited the conflict when our objectives were met."

He was also asked about the defence pact involving Saudi Arabia, Pakistan and Turkey, to which he simply said alliances in the region were being made based on "perceived interests".

"But alliances have to survive the test of time, and they also have to survive when strain comes in, and various interests collide," he said.

"We have also got a number of partners in West Asia with whom we are working. It's important for us that our sovereign interests are protected," he added.

Asked whether India may have to take on the forces of the three countries together in a situation like the aftermath of the Pahalgam or Uri attacks, the CDS said, "I would not like to comment on a hypothetical situation as to 'what would Saudi Arabia do in case of a situation'. However, what I would like to do is to ensure that we as a military prepare ourselves properly for any eventuality."

He further said, "We cannot dictate what other nations do. But we can... plan to do what we are supposed to do. Focus on where the threats are coming from and take adequate measures to deter those threats."

The question also referred to China's support for Pakistan after Operation Sindoor. Subramani did not address that part of the question. To a separate question on the border situation with China, in light of the recent thaw at the political leadership level, the CDS termed it "stable" and said the two militaries continue to have communication channels open.

To a question on the Kashmir Valley situation, he said, "If today the security situation is stable, then I think the credit goes to a whole-of-government approach and the integration between the armed forces, the police forces, the central armed police forces and our intelligence apparatus."