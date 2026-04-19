2026 Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift Spied Testing For The First Time; Launch Soon?

Maruti Suzuki is preparing to introduce the facelifted version of its popular premium hatchback - the Maruti Suzuki Baleno in India. The test mule of the 2026 Maruti Suzuki Baleno has been spotted testing in India for the first time, offering a brief glimpse of what to expect from the Hyundai i20 rival. First launched in the country in 2015, the Baleno continues to hold a significant position in the brand's portfolio, and the facelift version is expected to arrive sometime in H2 2026.

2026 Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift: Exterior Expected

The Maruti Suzuki Baleno facelift test mule has been seen with heavy camouflage all around, but it still hints at an overall silhouette that remains largely unchanged. Up front, the facelifted Baleno is expected to feature a revised grille that appears wider and sleeker, along with updated headlamps and a reworked bumper. The side profile stays familiar, with newly designed alloy wheels being one of the key highlights.

Image Source- Harsh Vlogs/ YouTube

At the rear, the design seems mostly similar to the current model. The tailgate design looks unchanged, while the rear bumper could receive minor tweaks. The LED tail lamps may get updated internals, though clearer details will emerge closer to launch. These updates are likely to give the Baleno a sharper look, aligning with Maruti's evolving design language.

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Image Source- Harsh Vlogs/ YouTube

2026 Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift: Interior & Features Expected

Interior details remain limited for now, but the spy shots suggest that the overall layout is likely to be retained. However, updates are expected in terms of materials, upholstery, and the feature list. Maruti may add more premium features to enhance the Baleno's appeal in its segment. This could include improved connectivity options, a more advanced infotainment system, and additional comfort-focused features. The equipment list may also be expanded with additions like a 360-degree camera, wireless smartphone charging, and more.

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2026 Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift: Powertrain Expected

With the facelift, the Maruti Suzuki Baleno is likely to continue with the 1.2-litre DualJet engine that produces 88 hp and 113 Nm of peak power and torque. Additionally, the Baleno facelift could also get the Fronx-sourced 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine.