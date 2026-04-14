Are Stock Markets, Commodity Markets, Banks Closed Today For Ambedkar Jayanti?

Stock Market Holiday: India's equity benchmarks will take a pause on Tuesday (April 14) on account of Ambedkar Jayanti. Both BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 will remain shut for the day. There will be no trading in the equity, derivatives, or securities lending and borrowing (SLB) segments. However, regular trading will resume on Wednesday (April 15).

The trading holiday comes at a time when markets are navigating sharp volatility triggered by the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. After rallying nearly 6 per cent last week, benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty opened Monday's session with losses of over 2 per cent.

Commodity traders, however, will have a partial window on Tuesday. The Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) will remain closed for the morning session from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm, but trading will be allowed in the evening session from 5:00 pm to 11:55 pm.

Most bank branches will also remain closed on Tuesday, as per Reserve Bank of India's holiday calendar. Notably, April 14 also marks the last stock market holiday for the month. The next scheduled trading holiday falls on May 1 for Maharashtra Day.

Ambedkar Jayanti is observed nationwide to mark the birth anniversary of BR Ambedkar, who played an important role in drafting the Indian Constitution.

What Remains Closed On April 14

Stock markets (equity, F&O, SLB)

Most public and private sector banks, as per the Reserve Bank of India holiday calendar

Post offices and government offices

Courts and public sector units (PSUs)

Schools and many private offices

Digital services such as internet banking, mobile banking, SMS banking, and WhatsApp banking will function normally.

Market Holiday Calendar Snapshot

Date Occasion Equity (BSE/NSE) MCX Morning MCX Evening April 14 Ambedkar Jayanti Closed Closed Open May 1 Maharashtra Day Closed Closed Open

What Lies Ahead In 2026

Around 10 more market holidays remain this year

May will have two market holidays

June will have one

No holidays in July and August

One holiday each in September and December

Two holidays each in October and November

Market Outlook This Week

For the coming week, markets are expected to be cautiously optimistic with significant intraday volatility as investors factor in inflation concerns and economic policies due to higher energy prices, said Siddharth Maurya, Managing Director, Vibhavangal Anukulkara.

"Input cost-sensitive sectors, such as aviation, paints, logistics, and manufacturing, may experience short-term volatility while defensives, like FMCG and IT, may find some selectivity in their performance. Despite this, domestic investments and retail investor involvement offer support against any significant downside risk," he added.

Commenting on investment strategies, he said, "The current period does not call for panic but selectivity. Investors must pick fundamentally sound companies with price-setting ability and steer clear of heavily leveraged and sentiment-based stocks. The stabilisation of global factors can soon reverse investor sentiments, turning this market into a news-driven one."