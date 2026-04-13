Investors Lose Rs 4 Lakh Crore: Three Reasons Behind Market Crash Today

Stock Market Crash Today: Indian equity benchmarks opened in deep red on Monday morning after closing at a high last week. While a decline was anticipated as the US-Iran peace talks fell apart over the weekend, a section of investors weren't expecting a gap-down opening. Follow Live Updates

Within an hour of the beginning of the trading session, investors lost over Rs 4 trillion. At the close on Friday (April 10), the total market capitalisation of all BSE Sensex companies stood at Rs 4,51,61,647. By 10:40 am on Monday (within one hour and a half), it fell down to Rs 4,47,86,459.

Here Are The Top 3 Reasons Behind Market Rout:-

US-Iran ceasefire talks fail: Talks between the US and Iran failed after nearly 21 hours of overnight talks in Islamabad. Iran and the US could not agree on multiple points.

Oil prices surge: Prices jumped after the United States Central Command (part of US Department of Defense) said it would enforce a naval blockade around Iranian ports. US crude (West Texas Intermediate) rose 8 per cent to $104.24 a barrel. Brent crude jumped 7 per cent to $102.29.

Weak global cues: Australia's ASX 200 slipped 0.41 per cent. Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell 0.71 per cent, while Japan's Nikkei 225 declined 0.74 per cent. South Korea's Kospi dropped 0.90 per cent. China's Shanghai Composite was also flat.



