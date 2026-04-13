Stock Market Live Updates: Indian equity benchmarks are likely to open negative on Monday morning as Brent crude oil jumped to $101.86. This comes after US-Iran peace talks failed and the US said that it is planning to enforce a naval blockade around Iranian ports. Meanwhile, Israel also plans to resume strikes on Iran.
The GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of Nifty 50's performance in India, also traded lower on Monday morning.
Here are the LIVE Updates of Stock Market, Sensex Today, Nifty, Share Market:
Sensex, Nifty Live Today: Expert View By Investor AI
The Thesis
InvestorAi is betting on India's metals and infrastructure cycle. Three of seven conviction picks are steel and aluminium - a directional bet on domestic capex acceleration as VIX drops below 19 and US-Iran ceasefire expectations ease geopolitical risk. Brent near $97 keeps steel margins firm while falling volatility invites cyclical re-rating.
Where We're Concentrated
Almost entirely cyclical - metals (Tata Steel, JSW Steel, Hindalco), capital goods (BHEL), and specialty manufacturing (PG Electroplast). The defensive outliers are Tech Mahindra and Mankind Pharma. This thesis breaks if crude spikes above $100 on failed Iran negotiations, compressing steel margins while VIX reverses above 22. DIIs absorbing ₹38,000 crore of FII outflows provide a floor, but that support erodes if foreign selling accelerates.
Conviction Picks
Highest Conviction
Tata Steel
Six-model agreement anchors the metals thesis. With Nifty at 24,050 and VIX at 18.85, the risk-on environment favours cyclical heavyweights - and falling crude supports steel margins.
Highest Confidence
BHEL
Strongest probability score in the book signals infrastructure capex conviction. Government spending momentum and easing rate expectations create a long runway.
Contrarian Pick
Tech Mahindra
The quality IT name diversifying the cyclical skew, offering margin recovery optionality as the sector bottoms while banking leads and tech lags.
Metals Cycle - Second Act
Hindalco
Global aluminium supply tightness and India's domestic demand story make this the steel thesis' running mate in the metals rotation.
One Thing to Watch
Brent crude at $97. If US-Iran talks this weekend produce a framework, crude drops toward $90 and the metals thesis strengthens materially. If talks collapse, crude pushes past $100 and the entire cyclical book faces margin compression
Stock Market LIVE Updates: US Stock Futures Fall On Failed US-Iran Talks
The US stock futures fell on Monday morning as the talks between the US-Iran reignited the geopolitical tension in the Middle East. The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial futures were trading 0.78 per cent and 0.79 per cent down, respectively.
Share Market News LIVE: Asian Markets Trade Lower
- Australia's ASX 200 slipped 0.41%.
- Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell 0.71%, while Japan's Nikkei 225 declined 0.74%.
- South Korea's Kospi dropped 0.90%, while China's Shanghai Composite was flat.
Oil Spikes Past $100 As US Plans Naval Blockade Around Iranian Ports
US crude (West Texas Intermediate) rose 8 per cent to $104.24 a barrel. Brent crude jumped 7 per cent to $102.29. Read full report here