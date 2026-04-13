The Thesis

InvestorAi is betting on India's metals and infrastructure cycle. Three of seven conviction picks are steel and aluminium - a directional bet on domestic capex acceleration as VIX drops below 19 and US-Iran ceasefire expectations ease geopolitical risk. Brent near $97 keeps steel margins firm while falling volatility invites cyclical re-rating.

Where We're Concentrated

Almost entirely cyclical - metals (Tata Steel, JSW Steel, Hindalco), capital goods (BHEL), and specialty manufacturing (PG Electroplast). The defensive outliers are Tech Mahindra and Mankind Pharma. This thesis breaks if crude spikes above $100 on failed Iran negotiations, compressing steel margins while VIX reverses above 22. DIIs absorbing ₹38,000 crore of FII outflows provide a floor, but that support erodes if foreign selling accelerates.

Conviction Picks

Highest Conviction

Tata Steel

Six-model agreement anchors the metals thesis. With Nifty at 24,050 and VIX at 18.85, the risk-on environment favours cyclical heavyweights - and falling crude supports steel margins.

Highest Confidence

BHEL

Strongest probability score in the book signals infrastructure capex conviction. Government spending momentum and easing rate expectations create a long runway.

Contrarian Pick

Tech Mahindra

The quality IT name diversifying the cyclical skew, offering margin recovery optionality as the sector bottoms while banking leads and tech lags.

Metals Cycle - Second Act

Hindalco

Global aluminium supply tightness and India's domestic demand story make this the steel thesis' running mate in the metals rotation.

One Thing to Watch

Brent crude at $97. If US-Iran talks this weekend produce a framework, crude drops toward $90 and the metals thesis strengthens materially. If talks collapse, crude pushes past $100 and the entire cyclical book faces margin compression