'Legal Action Initiated': Rhiti Tiwari's Team Responds To Ex-Stepfather Ekam Bawa's 'Torture' Claims

Bigg Boss 20 contestant Rhiti Tiwari's team has responded to allegations made by her ex-stepfather and Punjabi singer Ekam Bawa, who claimed that Rhiti and her mother, Rani Tiwari, "tortured" him during the time he lived with them.

Rhiti Tiwari's Team Shares Statement

In a statement shared on Rhiti's Instagram Stories, her team called Ekam's claims "false" and urged the media to verify the allegations before reporting them.

The statement read, "We are disappointed to see false claims made by #EkamBawa against Rhiti Tiwari and her family being carried across various media platforms. Rhiti is currently inside the #BiggBoss20 house and can't respond to these allegations herself."

"We request the media to please verify facts before amplifying such defamatory claims and give the family a fair chance to be heard. Necessary legal action has been initiated against #EkamBawa in relation to these allegations," the statement concluded.

What Did Ekam Bawa Say?

Ekam shared a video on Instagram in which he alleged that Rhiti and Rani had "tortured" him during the time he was with them. In the caption, he wrote, "Rhiti Tiwari aur uski Maa ne bahut torture kiya mujhe. (Rhiti Tiwari and her mother has tortured me a lot)."

In the video, Ekam recalled an alleged argument with Rani. He claimed that the incident took place around 9 or 10 pm when the two had a disagreement.

Ekam said, "Bhai, Rhiti aayi mere room mein, mere almeera se hanger se jitne kapde the mere, isne pakad ke saare zameen pe phenk diye. (Rhiti came in my room. She took all my clothes from the hangers in my cupboard and threw them on the floor)." He further claimed that Rhiti told him, "Ekam Bawa, nikal. (Ekam Bawa, get out.)"

According to Ekam, he was shocked that Rhiti addressed him by his name and questioned her about their relationship. He recalled telling her, "Kya rishta hai mera tumhara, tumhe pata hai? (Do you know what relationship we have with each other?)"

Ekam further alleged that both Rhiti and Rani told him, "Tere se jo hota hai tu kar le. (Do whatever you want to do)." He said he questioned them about what they expected him to do in that situation.

Ekam has also said that he plans to share a different incident every day for as long as Rhiti remains inside the Bigg Boss 20 house.

This is not the first time Ekam has spoken about his relationship with Rani and Rhiti. In an earlier video, he questioned Rhiti's claims about receiving a monthly allowance of Rs 20,000 to Rs 25,000.

Ekam also claimed that he lived with Rani and Rhiti in the same flat from 2020 to 2025 and alleged that Rhiti was aware of his relationship with her mother. He said he and Rani were in a live-in relationship from 2020 to 2022 before getting married in February 2022. He also shared pictures of himself with Rani and Rhiti while speaking about their time together.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 20: Rhiti Tiwari's Ex-Stepfather Slams Her Rs 25,000 Monthly Allowance Claim