Delhi Chief Minister Gets Notice For "SIR Discrepancies", Poll Body Clarifies

Several prominent voters, including Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal and former Union minister Kapil Sibal, have been issued notices for "discrepancies" in the details of their enumeration forms submitted under the ongoing SIR exercise, officials said on Saturday.

The entry for the chief minister, however, has been "validated", and her name will be included in the final electoral roll of Shalimar Bagh constituency, scheduled to be published on November 4, the CEO office said in a statement.

The names of Kejriwal and his family members will be "validated and parked for inclusion" in the final voter list, after due verification of facts and documents to be presented by them, the electoral registration officer (ERO) of the New Delhi constituency said.

Officials said former Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva and BJP leader Sudhanshu Mittal were also sent notices.

The entry for the Delhi chief minister was identified in the list of logical discrepancies based on details provided in the enumeration form. Each Delhi voter was required to submit completed forms during the door-to-door verification exercise from June 30 to August 17. Notices are being issued to over 33.13 lakh voters whose names were published in draft rolls for discrepancies in their enumeration form details. So far, 31.63 lakh voters have received the notices, the CEO office said in a statement.

Most notices were for missing records from previous special intensive revision (SIR) held in 2002.

Gupta received the notice for an "age-related" mismatch, officials said.

Kejriwal, a voter from the New Delhi Assembly constituency, has received the notice for being "unmapped with last SIR".

His spouse Sunita Kejriwal, parents and son have also been issued notices for the same reason.

Kejriwal lost the assembly poll from New Delhi constituency in February last year.

The electoral registration officer (ERO) of New Delhi constituency said the forms of Kejriwal and his family were not complete regarding the details of last SIR.

Their names will be "validated and parked for inclusion" in final voters list, after due verification of facts and documents to be presented by them, he said in a statement.

Reacting to the notices issued to Kejriwal and his family, AAP national media in-charge Anurag Dhanda said, "What kind of process is it to vanish the votes of three-time Delhi Chief Minister @ArvindKejriwal ji and his family from Delhi's voter list @ECISVEEP?" Sibal and his wife Promila have also been issued notices for being "unmapped with last SIR", officials said.

Former Delhi BJP president Sachdeva said he has been issued a notice due to some name-related mismatch and he will get it corrected through proper documents.

He said his wife and brother are also listed among the people issued notices and added that necessary corrections will be made.

The Delhi CEO office said that the notices are being sent under the claims and objection phase of SIR, which will conclude on September 30.

The list of all the voters receiving notices has been uploaded by the Delhi CEO office on its website.

"The notices are being issued to the voters who could not be linked with the electoral roll of the last SIR, and those having discrepancies in their linking with the electoral roll of last revision," the CEO office said.

The voters who have been sent notices are required to submit their replies and necessary documents to the EROs of the assembly constituencies concerned by October 29, it said.

The Delhi CEO office also said that as per the instructions of the Election Commission of India, all names of prominent voters, including those from judiciary, public representatives, personalities from fields of arts, culture, journalism, sports and public services, earlier flagged in the electoral database, have been included in the draft electoral rolls, so that necessary documents can also be collected during the claims and objections phase.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)