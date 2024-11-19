Keerthy Suresh To Marry Longtime Boyfriend Antony Thattil In December: Report

Keerthy Suresh, who will make her Bollywood debut in Varun Dhawan's Baby John, will reportedly get married to her longtime boyfriend Antony Thattil in the second week of December, according to a India Today report. The couple are expected to have a destination wedding in Goa. Antony is a Dubai-based businessman and the couple have been in a steady relationship for last 15 years. The couple are tight-lipped about the rumours of their wedding. However, they are soon expected to make an official announcement, per reports.

The Goa wedding will be an intimate affair with family members and close friends in attendance. The guest list is yet to be disclosed. Reports suggest, Antony Thattil and Keerthy Suresh went to school together and they were high school sweethearts. In 2023, Keerthy slammed a publication for calling her friend her boyfriend in a X (formerly known as Twitter) post. She wrote, "Hahaha!! Didn't have to pull my dear friend, this time! I will reveal the actual mystery man whenever I have to. Take a chill pill until then! PS : Not once got it right (sic)."

Keerthy Suresh is the daughter of film producer G Suresh Kumar and actor Menaka. She debuted as a child artiste in 2000. She made her debut in a lead role in the Malayalam film Geethaanjali. She won the National Award for Best Actress for her performance in Mahanati, a biopic on the life of legendary actor Savitri. Keerthy Suresh is popular for movies like Ring Master, Mahanati, Miss India, Dasara, to name a few.