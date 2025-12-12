A Sweet Kiss, Few Tears And Family Moments: Keerthy Suresh's First Wedding Anniversary Post Is All Heart

Keerthy Suresh and Antony Thattil, who got married on December 12, 2024, marked their first wedding anniversary today with a heartfelt social media post. On this occasion, Keerthy shared a video compiling memorable moments from their Hindu and Christian wedding ceremonies held in Goa.

The video captures the couple enjoying their celebrations with fun activities like dancing, hula-hooping, and many more.



One clip shows Antony placing a garland around Keerthy's neck, while another features him going down on one knee to express his love.



After their Christian wedding, Keerthy is seen joking, "I was really looking forward to when the father says, you can kiss the bride. I think I'll take it over," before leaning in to kiss Antony.

The video also includes emotional glimpses from their Hindu wedding, where Keerthy smiles as Antony ties the thaali (mangalsutra). She is seen tearing up during the rituals and later wiping Antony's tears in a tender moment.

Sharing the video, Keerthy wrote, "A Core Day, A Core Memory, 1 Year of #ForTheLoveOfNyke." The post quickly went viral, with fans flooding the comments section with congratulatory messages and compliments.

Keerthy and Antony were in a relationship long before she entered films. After 15 years together, they married in Goa in a dual ceremony blending Hindu and Malayali Christian traditions.



On the work front, Keerthy has upcoming projects including Kannivedi in Tamil and Thottam in Malayalam.



