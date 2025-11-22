Keerthy Suresh On Her Dark Comedy <i>Revolver Rita</i> And Doing Good Films After Marriage: "I Wanted To Set An Example"

Keerthy Suresh's Tamil movie Revolver Rita is scheduled for release on November 28. Directed by J K Chandru with music by Sean Roldon, the film also stars Radhika Sarathkumar, Sunil, Ajay Ghosh, Redin Kingsley and John Vijay.

Calling Revolver Rita a fresh step in her journey, Keerthy tells NDTV, this is the first time she is attempting dark comedy.

"I love comedy, it works well for me," she says, adding that the film unfolds over a single day. "It's a fast film. I play a smart person who knows how to deal with things."

Keerthy highlights the importance of the two main villains - Sunil and Super Subbarayan - around whom much of the story revolves. "My two-minute monologue with Sunil was interesting," she shares.

The National Award-winning actor, celebrated for her role as Savitri in Mahanati, says she consciously balances commercial films with meaty roles and heroine-driven stories.

"Evolving to get films centred around women becomes important eventually," she says.

On remuneration, Keerthy feels the landscape is shifting. "Pay for actresses is changing and will change more. The market an actress commands also determines salary."

Keerthy also speaks frankly about continuing to work after her wedding.

"I wanted to set an example by acting after marriage. Delaying marriage is a choice many actresses make. But to continue or quit acting after marriage should always be a woman's choice," she says.

She notes that the industry's view of married actresses has evolved: "Samantha delivered blockbusters after marriage. I am giving good films after marriage too."

Sharing details of her upcoming projects, Keerthy reveals she has completed a Hindi web series titled Akka for Netflix, a Hindi film, a Malayalam film with Antony Pepe, and new films with Vijay Deverakonda and director Praveen.

The actor also voices concern over the misuse of AI.

"AI is being misused to show actresses in the wrong way". On possible impact of AI, Keerthy added " Actors are worried - will AI take away opportunities? Will actors lose jobs?".

With Revolver Rita, Keerthy Suresh is set to showcase a bold new avatar in a genre she's exploring for the first time - a move she hopes audiences will embrace.