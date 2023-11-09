Keerthy Suresh On Rashmika Mandanna's Deepfake Video: 'Scary'

Image was shared on Instagram. (Courtesy: keerthysureshofficial)

The latest actor to weigh in on Rashmika Mandanna's viral deepfake video is Keerthy Suresh. The Bhola Shankar star on Wednesday put out a statement condemning the act and also questioning the use misuse of technology to commit cyber crimes. In an extensive post on X (previously known as Twitter), the actress wrote, "The deep-fake video that's going around is scary. I really wish the person who had done this could have rather used that time to do something productive and not put the people involved, into misery. I don't understand if technology for us today is a boon or a bane. Let's use this platform widely to only spread love, positivity, awareness, and information and not nonsense. God save mankind."

A day back, Rashmika's Geetha Govindam co-star Vijay Deverakonda reacted to the video as well. Sharing an article on the incident on his Instagram feed, Vijay asked for stringent punishment. He wrote, "Extremely important steps for the future. This shouldn't happen to anyone. Also, an efficient accessible cyber wing for quick crackdowns and punishment will make people more secure.”

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, talking to NDTV's Abira Dhar Rao about Rashmika Mandanna's deepfake video, Ishaan Khatter said, "I condemn it. I don't think deepfake is cool. I don't think using somebody's body or voice without their consent is ok. I don't bat for that."

Earlier on Monday, Lust Stories 2 star Mrunal Thakur reacted to the viral video. She also put out a statement which read, " "Shame on people who resort to such things, it shows that there's no conscience left at all in such people. Thank you Rashmika Mandanna for speaking up, and for addressing this issue that so far we have seen glimpses of but a lot of us chose to remain silent."

The deepfake video came to the limelight after a user shared it on X (formerly Twitter) and demanded legal action against it. The video grabbed the attention of Amitabh Bachchan, who re-shared the post on November 5 and wrote, “Yes this is a strong case for legal.”

Apart from Amitabh Bachchan, Ishaan Khatter, Mrunal Thakur, South Indian actor Naga Chaitanya and Mast Magan singer Chinmayi Sripaada have also addressed the issue.