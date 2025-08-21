Future Queen Of Netherlands Targeted In Deepfake Pornography Scandal, Videos Removed By FBI

Princess Catharina-Amalia, the 21-year-old heir to the Dutch throne, was recently targeted in a deepfake pornography scandal, alongside 70 other high-profile Dutch women, including celebrities and politicians. According to Stuff.co, her face was superimposed onto actors in pornographic videos using AI. The scam resulted in videos being widely distributed across multiple websites, including the now-defunct MrDeepFakes. Following a joint investigation by Dutch authorities, the FBI, and other countries' police, most of the videos have since been removed.

However, no arrests have been made in the specific case. A 73-year-old man from Noord-Holland was identified as a suspect in creating some deepfake content, but the investigation is ongoing.

This marks the second time the princess has been victimised, with similar attacks reported in 2022. Nptably, the creation and distribution of such content is illegal in the Netherlands, carrying a penalty of up to one year in prison, with harsher sentences for repeat offenders.

Princess Amalia tackled the deepfake scandal head-on by writing her undergraduate thesis on the topic. Her paper, "Beyond Disclosure: Bridging the Gap Between the Artificial Intelligence Act and the Charter of Fundamental Rights with Deepfaked Bodies," explored the intersection of AI and fundamental rights.

Who is Princess Catharina-Amalia?

Princess Catharina-Amalia Beatrix Carmen Victoria is the 21-year-old heir to the Dutch throne, born on December 7, 2003, in The Hague, Netherlands. She is the eldest daughter of King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima. As the Princess of Orange, she is first in line to succeed her father as monarch.

The princess recently graduated from the University of Amsterdam with a degree in Politics, Psychology, Law, and Economics. She plans to continue her studies, pursuing a bachelor's in Dutch Law at the same university. She will also participate in a two-year military work and study program at Defensity College in Amsterdam.



She currently resides in The Hague and has expressed reluctance about her future role as queen, citing the challenges of public life.