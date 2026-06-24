Madonna And Charli XCX Spotted Together After Viral "Dancefloor" Debate

Madonna and Charli XCX appear to have put an end to rumours of tensions after they were seen together in Paris Fashion Week. The feud began after Charli released her new single Rock Music, which includes a lyric suggesting that “dancefloor is dead.” Madonna later responded to the comment, leading many to wonder if there was a disagreement between the two music stars.

Now, those rumours seem to have been put to rest, as Madonna and Charli were spotted sitting next to each other at the Saint Laurent fashion show. They were later seen spending time together, chatting and smoking with Connor Storrie.

In a video circulating from Paris Fashion Week, Madonna and Charli XCX were seen spending time together while smoking cigarettes. Sitting nearby was Connor Storrie, who looked relaxed and comfortable as he posed for photographers and interacted with the two artists.

Despite being close to the two singers while they smoked, Connor did not seem bothered and continued enjoying the event as cameras captured the moment.

For those not aware, Madonna and Charli XCX's rift rumour started after Charli told Vogue that “I think the dancefloor is dead, so now we're making rock music.” Days later, Madonna responded to Charli comments on social media.

She shared her bold photos on Instagram and responded, “If your Dance floor feels dead, maybe you're playing the wrong music”.

Charli XCX is getting ready to launch her upcoming album Music, Fashion, Film, while Madonna is working on Confessions II, the follow up of her popular 2005 album Confessions on a Dance Floor.