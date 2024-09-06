Shilpa Shinde Alleges Sexual Assault By Bollywood Producer: "He Tried To Force Himself On Me"

Actress Shilpa Shinde, who is currently a contestant in Khatron Ke Khiladi, in a conversation with News18, alleged that she was sexually assaulted by a Hindi filmmaker during the early days of her career. Talking about the incident, the Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai! star wrote, "It was during my struggling days, around 1998-99. I cannot take names, but they told me, ‘Aap yeh kapde pehno aur yeh scene karo' (wear these clothes and do this scene). I didn't wear those clothes. In the scene, he told me he was my boss, and I had to seduce him. I was very innocent then, so I did the scene. That person tried to force himself on me, and I got so scared. I pushed him away and ran out. The security staff realised what had happened and asked me to leave immediately. They thought I would make a scene and call for help.” she shared.

The former Bigg Boss winner chose not to reveal the producer's name. “He was from the Hindi film industry. I agreed to do the scene because he was also an actor,” she said, adding, “I'm not lying, but I cannot take his name. His children are probably a little younger than me, and if I name him, they will suffer too.”

“After a few years, I met him again, and he spoke to me kindly. He didn't recognize me and even offered me a film role. I refused. He still doesn't remember me," the actress added.

Besides Shilpa Shinde, Shalin Bhanot, Abhishek Kumar, Krishna Shroff, Gashmeer Mahajani, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Niyati Fatnani, Karan Veer Mehra, Aditi Sharma, Aashish Mehrotra, and Sumona Chakravarti are still in the game as they fight for the Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 title. Earlier, Asim Riaz was asked to leave the show after he misbehaved with the host Rohit Shetty. His rude behaviour was also condemned by his industry colleagues.