British Woman Discovers Hole In Heart After 50 Years Following Bike Accident

A British woman received the shock of a lifetime after she found out she had been living with a hole in her heart for the past 50 years, after collapsing during a bike ride. Diana Warren, 55, from Essex, was on a leisurely bike ride with her wife, Lisa, in June 2022 when the couple stopped at a local cafe. Warren ordered a coffee and a cream tea to fuel her for the remainder of the journey, but fainted before she could put cream on the scone.

Warren explained that she wasn't overly concerned about the episode and thought it may have been a side effect of menopause, but after her wife's insistence, she decided to see a doctor. During the initial appointment, the doctor suggested that it could be related to her heart and referred her to cardiology specialists.

Warren underwent several tests, including an electrocardiogram, and was told that she had an atrial septal defect, or a hole in her heart. The doctors revealed that the hole had been there her entire life, and it was surprising that it had not been discovered before.

“It was a bit of a shock, because I was just like: ‘How can it be anything to do with my heart when I've been pretty active?'” Warren was quoted as saying by The Independent.

“You know, I'm not a gym bunny, I don't go to the gym every day, but we walk most places. We cycle when the weather's good, or when the weather's not so good and you just need the fresh air. We're not lazy people.”

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Open-Heart Surgery

Warren said the hole in her heart was the size of a British two-pence coin. Subsequently, she was referred to a hospital in London for keyhole surgery to fix the hole, but none of the three attempts were successful. In April 2024, she underwent an open-heart surgery as a pacemaker was inserted. She is now able to live a normal life but has to visit the doctor for annual check-ups.

In January, Warren restarted training, performing exercises recommended by the doctors. She is preparing herself for a 564-mile bike ride from London to Brighton, along the coast of the English Channel, to raise money for the British Heart Foundation via JustGiving. She will be joined on the journey by her brother, Gary, and his wife, Teresa.