Madhya Pradesh Man Attacks Teen's Face With Axe 20 Times, Tries To Hang Her, Arrested

Daylight horror unfolded in a village in Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri district on Friday when an obsessed and jilted lover brutally attacked a 17-year-old girl with an axe, dragged her by her hair and then tried to hang her from the roof of her house.

The accused Dharmendra Parihar forced into the girl's home when she was alone, and strucj her nearly 20 times on the face and head. He then dragged her by the hair to the roof of the house, tied a rope around her neck and attempted to hang her.

A video of the incident shows the accused hanging the girl from the roof, while she was still alive and bleeding profusely. The rope slipped from his hands and she fell to the ground. He then jumped down to approach her body.

Hearing the girl's screams, neighbours rushed to her house to find her lying in a pool of blood, critically injured but alive. She was rushed to the hospital where her condition deteriorated. Doctors said she suffered multiple severe injuries and required numerous stitches on her face.

Parihar was overpowered by the villagers and later arrested by the police. Police have registered a case under charges, including attempted murder and other serious offences.

The victim's family claimed this was not the first time the accused had targeted the teenager. According to relatives, the accused had allegedly harassed and molested the girl weeks earlier, and had been repeatedly troubling her. The family alleges that despite previous incidents, the harassment continued.

The incident prompted villagers and the girl's relatives to block a major road for around seven hours, demanding strict action against the accused and his family. They demanded the demolition of his house. The blockade continued till senior police officers assured strong legal action.