Video: Ghaziabad Woman Claims Blinkit Staff Assaulted Father, Brother With Bats And Sticks

A woman in Ghaziabad recently claimed that her family members were assaulted by several Blinkit delivery partners at the company's story in Sector-3 Rajinder Nagar. In a detailed post on LinkedIn, Mansi M said that the confrontation began when her father, a 55-year-old heart patient, attempted to mediate a dispute between the delivery partners and residents of their housing society. Sharing CCTV footage of the assault, she alleged that people working for the quick commerce company locked her father and brother inside their store and attacked them with bats and sticks. Ms Mansi tagged Zomato boss Deepinder Goyal and Blinkit CEO Albinder Dhindsa and urged them to take immediate action. She also urged them to consider relocating the store, away from residential areas.

In the long post, Ms Mansi wrote, "I live in Sector-3, Rajinder Nagar, Ghaziabad, where a Blinkit store has recently opened on the ground floor of our residential building. What was once a peaceful community has now become a breeding ground for chaos, intimidation, and violence. The ongoing situation at this Blinkit location has created serious risks to the safety and well-being of our entire community."

She added, "A group of delivery executives harassed and verbally abused society members outside the store. My father, who was returning home from work, tried to intervene and defuse the situation but was met with a violent response. These individuals escalated the conflict, physically attacking my father, brother, and cousin."

Further, Ms Mansi detailed the ordeal. "Thirty to forty delivery riders stormed into the store, locked the shutter, and proceeded to beat my family with bats and sticks, some of which were being sold on Blinkit's platform. My brother was brutally hit on his chest and head with a bat, and my 55-year-old father, a heart patient, was also locked inside the shutter and assaulted. Thankfully, they survived this harrowing experience," she wrote.

Elsewhere in the post, Ms Mansi said that her family is now living in constant fear. She also alleged that the Blinkit staff abused and threatened her. She even named the individuals allegedly involved in the assault. She revealed she has also filed a complaint which police converted into an FIR.

Blinkit or Zomato have not issued any official response regarding the matter.

In the comments section, Ms Mansi explained that repeated requests to the store manager and delivery partners to address the noise, which disrupted their sleep escalated into this altercation. "Continuous request from our end to the store manager and delivery guys to stop the noise that irritates us the whole night because of which we are only able to sleep for 3-4 hrs and requesting riders to not stand in crowd while smoking and using abusive language led to this," she said.