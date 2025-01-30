Navjot Singh Sidhu Loses 33 Kg In 5 Months, Shares Before And After Transformation Pic

Cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu is an avid social media user. He recently took to Instagram to share that he underwent an incredible weight loss transformation, losing 33 kilograms in less than five months. The former cricketer posted a before and after picture of his transformation. In the caption, he shared how diet, pranayama and long walks helped him to achieve this fitness goal. "Before and after... have lost 33 kilograms in less than five months since August," he wrote.

"It was all about willpower, determination, process, and a disciplined diet facilitated by pranayama, weight training, and long walks... Impossible is nothing, guys - 'pehla sukh nirogi kaya (to have a healthy body is the greatest blessing)," the Congress leader added.

Take a look below:

Since being shared, Mr Sidhu's post has garnered more than 10,000 likes and several reactions. Instagram users praised him for his amazing transformation and flooded the comment section of the post with heart and fire emojis.

"Great achievement as much as batting achievements in cricket especially your hitting sixers (legendary Geoff boycott once mentioned about this I think during commentary) @navjotsinghsidhu ji! BTW, can u pls share the secret of your diet so that ur fans shall also benefit," wrote one user.

"we can easily see your energy levels going high and we are happy to see you in all the videos you have been putting since aunty ji has recovered," commented another.

"Bravo ! So good to see that you are back to 95 kg now....Dont run after century again......Maintain the low score and high profile Sir," said a third user. "Our hero our inspiration," wrote one user.

Also Read | Paytm CEO Shares Video Of Tesla's Self-Driven Cars: "Driving Will Soon Be A Job For Machines"

Meanwhile, last year the Congress leader made headlines after stating that his wife, Navjot Kaur, overcame Stage 4 breast cancer in just 40 days through a simple dietary and lifestyle regimen. He claimed that neem leaves, turmeric, apple cider vinegar, lemon vinegar, and intermittent fasting can cure cancer. He further asserted that by depriving the body of food, cancer cells naturally begin to die off.

However, after Mr Sidhu's claims about the diet went viral, suggesting it solely contributed to his wife's recovery from cancer, it prompted responses from the medical community and public health advocates. Consequently, Mr Sidhu issued a clarification, stating that the fight against cancer involved surgeries, chemotherapy, hormonal and targeted therapy, a strict diet plan, and determination to combat the disease.