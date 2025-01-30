Paytm CEO Shares Video Of Tesla's Self-Driven Cars: "Driving Will Soon Be A Job For Machines"

Paytm founder and CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma is seemingly impressed by Tesla's latest advancements in self-driving technology. Following Elon Musk's announcement that Tesla is nearing unsupervised full self-driving capabilities, Mr Sharma took to X to share his thoughts on the development. The EV company recently showcased its progress with a video on X, featuring Tesla vehicles autonomously navigating from the factory to designated loading dock lanes without human intervention.

"One mile at a time. Driving will soon be a job for machines." He further predicted that the technology would be used for "institutional roads first, like airport busses or point-to-point shuttles in exhibition centres," Mr Sharma wrote while sharing the video.

Watch the video here:

One mile at a time. Driving will soon be a job for machines.

I predict this for institutional roads first, like airport busses or point-to-point shuttles in exhibition centers. https://t.co/pTEDxDG3xh — Vijay Shekhar Sharma (@vijayshekhar) January 29, 2025

In the video, Tesla showcased its Full Self-Driving (FSD) technology in action. The footage features brand-new Model 3 and Y vehicles navigating a 1.2-mile route from the production line at Tesla's Fremont, CA factory to the loading docks. The autonomous vehicles seamlessly traverse the factory grounds, passing by Supercharger stations with human attendants, and stopping at designated stop signs. One notable moment shows a Tesla vehicle yielding to a forklift backing out, demonstrating its ability to adapt to real-world scenarios.

Notably, Tesla's self-driving cars are equipped with advanced Autopilot features, which enhance safety and convenience while driving. These features include Traffic-Aware Cruise Control, which matches the vehicle's speed to surrounding traffic, and Autosteer, which assists in steering within clearly marked lanes

Additionally, Tesla offers Full Self-Driving (Supervised), which enables vehicles to drive themselves with minimal driver intervention. However, it's essential to note that Tesla's self-driving features still require active driver supervision. The company emphasizes that these features are designed to assist drivers, not replace them.