37-Year-Old Man Dies By Suicide In A Mall In Bengaluru

A 34-year-old man allegedly died by sucide by jumping from the third floor of a mall here on Monday morning, police said.

The man, identified as Sagar, was an engineering dropout, they said.

Police has ruled out any foul play in the incident.

Citing preliminary investigation, a senior police officer said that the man jumped from third floor of G T mall.

According to family members, Sagar had psychological issues and was undergoing treatement.

He was unmarried and unemployed, police added.

