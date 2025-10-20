Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World

37-Year-Old Man Dies By Suicide In A Mall In Bengaluru

According to family members, Sagar had psychological issues and was undergoing treatement.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
37-Year-Old Man Dies By Suicide In A Mall In Bengaluru
Bengaluru:

A 34-year-old man allegedly died by sucide by jumping from the third floor of a mall here on Monday morning, police said.

The man, identified as Sagar, was an engineering dropout, they said.

Police has ruled out any foul play in the incident.

Citing preliminary investigation, a senior police officer said that the man jumped from third floor of G T mall.

According to family members, Sagar had psychological issues and was undergoing treatement.

He was unmarried and unemployed, police added.  

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Helplines
Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health9999666555 or help@vandrevalafoundation.com
TISS iCall022-25521111 (Monday-Saturday: 8 am to 10 pm)
(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.)

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Bengaluru, Bengaluru Suicide Case, Bengaluru News
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com