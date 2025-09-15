Electrician Dies By Suicide, Jumps From 24th Floor In Bengaluru

A 26-year-old electrician, who has been living in Bengaluru, died by suicide after jumping from the 24th floor on Sunday evening. The man has been identified as Lokesh Pavan Krishna, who was residing at the Halasuru Military quarters. Police said the incident occurred around 3 am at his sister's apartment.

Lokesh had visited his sister, Lakshmi, last evening, where he got upset over something, according to the police. In the heat of the moment, he jumped and died by suicide, they said.

His body was discovered by the apartment's security guard, who immediately alerted the police.

The police took the body into custody and sent it to Nelamangla Public Hospital for a postmortem. A case has been registered, and the police are investigating the matter.