PM Modi To Visit West Bengal On December 20, Address Rally In Nadia

With the upcoming West Bengal Assembly elections approaching, the Bharatiya Janata Party has accelerated its preparations significantly. In this sequence, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit Bengal on December 20. During this important visit, he will participate in a major public programme in Nadia district and address a rally there.

According to sources, Prime Minister Modi will also hold a meeting with the BJP Bengal leadership, where detailed discussions will take place on organisational preparedness, strategy, key issues, and the overall direction of the election campaign.

The BJP is preparing for an extensive outreach across the state and is planning to launch 4 to 6 Parivartan Yatras in January next year. These yatras aim to expand public engagement across districts, strengthen the organisation, and highlight issues related to the Trinamool government. The Prime Minister is also likely to address one of the major Parivartan Yatras, which is expected to heat up the political atmosphere further.

In parallel, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is preparing to station himself in West Bengal starting January. Shah will assess ground-level conditions at the booth level, focus on organisational strengthening, and accelerate the party's policy and election strategy. His extended stay is expected to sharpen the BJP's preparations for the state elections.

For the upcoming assembly elections, the BJP plans to focus on key issues such as deteriorating law and order, corruption, women's safety, cross-border infiltration and other governance-related local concerns.

The party believes that, given the changing political landscape in Bengal and growing public dissatisfaction, the Parivartan Yatras, along with the visits of the Prime Minister and the Home Minister, will form a crucial component of its election strategy.

