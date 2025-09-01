Putin Calls PM Modi '<i>Mahamahim Pradhanmantri</i>', '<i>Priya Dost</i>' At Bilateral Meet

Russian President Vladimir Putin, in his opening remarks at the bilateral talks today, addressed Prime Minister Narendra Modi as 'Mahamahim Pradhanmantri ji' (Honourable Prime Minister) and 'priya dost' (dear friend). Putin and PM Modi's translators were exchanging the remarks in Hindi and Russian as the two leaders spoke on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in China.

"Honourable Prime Minister and dear friend, December 21 will mark 15 years of the elevation of India-Russia ties since we achieved our 'Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership'. We enjoy a multi-faceted relationship. I can say with confidence that our relationship is principle-based and has multidimensional cooperation," Putin said.

He also told PM Modi that he is "happy" to have met him.

"I am feeling very happy after meeting you. Today's meeting is expected to provide a significant boost to the India-Russia relationship. Russia and India enjoy very good relations," he said.'

#WATCH | Tianjin, China | During his bilateral meeting with PM Modi, Russian President Vladimir Putin says, "I am feeling very happy after meeting you...SCO provides a platform to unite the countries of the Global South and East...December 21, 2025, marks the 15th anniversary of… pic.twitter.com/b7T07O2cL0 — ANI (@ANI) September 1, 2025

PM Modi and Putin met for the first time after the US imposed 50 per cent tariffs on India over its Russian crude oil imports. The two leaders displayed bonhomie with handshakes and hugs as they arrived at the SCO Summit venue in China's Tianjin earlier today. After the Summit, PM Modi left with Putin in his Aurus Senat - a high-end Russian-made limousine that he regularly brings on foreign trips, for their official bilateral meeting.

According to sources, Putin wanted to travel together with PM Modi from the conference venue to the hotel where the bilateral meeting was scheduled. He waited for about 10 minutes for PM Modi to join him, following which they spoke for nearly an hour in the car - even after reaching the meeting venue, sources said.

"After the proceedings at the SCO Summit venue, President Putin and I travelled together to the venue of our bilateral meeting. Conversations with him are always insightful," PM Modi wrote on X.

During their bilateral meeting, the two leaders discussed ways to deepen relations across all bilateral sectors and the situation in Ukraine.

Terming the meeting 'excellent', PM Modi said, "Discussed ways to deepen bilateral cooperation in all sectors, including trade, fertilisers, space, security and culture. We exchanged views on regional and global developments, including the peaceful resolution of the conflict in Ukraine. Our Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership remains a vital pillar of regional and global stability."