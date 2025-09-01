Why "Cancel Netflix" Is Trending On X

Streaming giant Netflix is facing a wave of backlash after co-founder Reed Hastings donated $2 million to support California Governor Gavin Newsom's redistricting campaign.

On X, users aligned with the MAGA movement began the "cancel Netflix" trend, pledging to drop their subscriptions in protest. The uproar followed Mr Hastings' contribution to Proposition 50, a November ballot measure that would redraw California's congressional districts in a way expected to benefit Democrats in next year's midterm elections.

"Time to cancel Netflix," a user wrote on X.

Another said, "Netflix signs $13 million deal with Stephen Colbert as Netflix CEO, Reed Hastings, donates $2 million to Gavin Newsom's redistricting efforts. Is Netflix the new Cracker Barrel?"

"Netflix is doing everything it can to make me cancel..." a comment read.

Another added, "We're sick of the woke bullsh*t ... Cancel Netflix."

Some users have also cited an unverified claim that Netflix struck a $13 million deal with comedian Stephen Colbert, though no evidence of such an agreement has been found. Mr Colbert, who is preparing to leave The Late Show, has recently drawn criticism from US President Donald Trump, who called him a "total loser."

An X user wrote, "Netflix just signed a 13 million dollar deal with Colbert. If you still have Netflix it's time to cancel it."

Reed Hastings, a longtime Democratic donor, has been a political ally of Newsom and previously gave $3 million to help the governor defeat a recall attempt in 2021.

"When Texas moves to change the rules to rig the midterm elections and keep one political party in power forever, California must step up and fight fire with fire," he told Politico. "Whether you're a Democrat, a Republican, or an Independent, when the future of our democracy is at stake, none of us can afford to sit on the sidelines."

Gavin Newsom is backing Proposition 50, a measure on California's November 4 ballot that would change how the state's congressional maps are drawn. Right now, an independent commission handles redistricting. Prop 50 would pause that system and let lawmakers redraw the maps through 2030. Newsom says the move is needed to counter Republican gerrymandering in Texas and could help Democrats pick up as many as five seats in Congress.

The redistricting fight is shaping up to be one of the costliest in the nation. Democrats, with backing from figures like Barack Obama and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, support the measure. Republicans, led by former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, are mounting a strong counteroffensive, with Charles Munger Jr already putting in more than $10 million to oppose it.

Proposition 50 will go before voters in a November 4 special election.