Video: At SCO Summit, Chinese Humanoid Robot's Opinion About India Is...

A Chinese humanoid robot installed at the venue of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) reception in Tianjin shared some observations on India and the summit.

NDTV asked some questions to the humanoid robot, modelled to look like a woman. The robot can speak three languages - English, Russian, and Chinese.

"I am functioning to my optimum capacity today. Thank you for asking," the robot said.

To a question about its thoughts on India, the robot said, "As an AI service robot, I do not give personal opinions about countries or politics."

It, however, explained the many aspects of the SCO Summit, and what is expected on the sidelines.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was warmly welcomed by Chinese President Xi Jinping at the reception venue today. PM Modi was seen shaking hands with Xi and wife, Peng Liyuan.

He then joined other world leaders including Russian President Vladimir Putin for a group photo, capturing a moment of unity and cooperation among nations.

The official programme of the SCO summit will start tomorrow.

Earlier today, PM Modi held several bilateral meetings, including one with Xi, where both leaders recognised the role of India and China's economies in stabilising global trade, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.

Both leaders also focused on strengthening "people-to-people" ties through direct flights, visa facilitation, and the resumption of the Kailash Manasarovar Yatra.