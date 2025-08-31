PM Modi Raises Pak Cross-Border Terror With China, Xi Extends Support To India

China has extended support in fighting terror to India during the talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping, the foreign ministry said today.

"All I will say without going into specifics is the issue was discussed, raised by the Prime Minister. He outlined his understanding very crisply and specifically. He outlined the fact that this is the scourge that India and China are both victims of," foreign secretary Vikram Misri told reporters.

"He asked for China's support on this issue -- the Chinese have expressed their support," he said.

